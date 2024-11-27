Rocket Companies CFO Brian Brown to Present at Goldman Sachs 2024 U.S. Financial Services Conference

DETROIT, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), the Detroit-based fintech platform company including mortgage, real estate and other financial services businesses, today announced that Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Brian Brown will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 10, at 1:40 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.rocketcompanies.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

SOURCE Rocket Companies, Inc.