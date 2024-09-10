Rocket Companies Leaders Unveil Long-term Growth Strategy at Inaugural Investor Day

DETROIT, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), the Detroit-based fintech platform company including mortgage, real estate and other financial services businesses, will host its first Investor Day today at 9:00 a.m. ET in Detroit and via a live webcast. During the event, the executive leadership team will present the Company's AI-fueled homeownership strategy and financial priorities to deliver shareholder value over the long-term.

"I am looking forward to spending time with our investors this morning. From Rocket's overall vision, to our technology platform and how we are activating our brand – we will offer a view into the areas where we are innovating today to drive our success well into the future," said Varun Krishna CEO and Director of Rocket Companies. "I'm sure our visitors, and those watching online, will see the same passion that I experienced when I first joined Rocket just one year ago."

At today's event, Rocket leaders will discuss the following:

Unveiling Our AI-Fueled Homeownership Strategy Varun Krishna , Chief Executive Officer





Powering Tomorrow's Success with an End-To-End Ecosystem Bill Banfield , Chief Business Officer





Empowering Our People to Deliver Unparalleled Client Experiences Heather Lovier , Chief Operating Officer





Accelerating our AI-Powered Technology Platform Shawn Malhotra , Chief Technology Officer





Deepening Client Connections with an Iconic Brand Jonathan Mildenhall , Chief Marketing Officer





Driving Scaled Growth for the Long Term Brian Brown , Chief Financial Officer





Fireside Chat with Dan Gilbert Rocket Companies Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert will join Rocket Companies President Bill Emerson to discuss Rocket's culture, reflect on how far it has come and to share his vision of the company's future.



Visit InvestorDay.RocketCompanies.com to view an agenda of the day, to register and to watch the live webcast. A replay of the event, along with investor day materials, will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event. In-person attendance is by invitation only.

Forward Looking Statements

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Amrock Title and Settlement Services, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans.

With more than 65 million call logs each year, 10 petabytes of data and a mission to Help Everyone Home, Rocket Companies is well positioned to be the destination for AI-fueled homeownership. Known for providing exceptional client experiences, J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 22 times – the most of any mortgage lender.

