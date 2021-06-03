Rocket Companies to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference

DETROIT, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – today announced that Vice Chairman and CEO Jay Farner will participate in a fireside chat as part of Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Technology Conference. The conversation will begin at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available online at ir.rocketcompanies.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website within 24 hours of the conclusion of the event and will remain on the site for one year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has approximately 26,000 team members across the United States and Canada. Rocket Companies ranked #5 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2021 and has placed in the top third of the list for 18 consecutive years. For more information, please visit our Corporate Website, Investor Relations Website, Twitter page, and our LinkedIn page.

