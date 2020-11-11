Rocket Companies Welcomes Jonathan Mariner to Board of Directors

DETROIT, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT), a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto – announced the appointment of Jonathan Mariner, Founder and President of TaxDay, LLC, a private software firm which helps people track their multi-state travel, to its Board of Directors and as chairperson for the board's Audit Committee.

Mariner, whose appointment began last week, brings decades of expertise to the board, stemming from his time serving as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Investment Officer for Major League Baseball, as well as his tenure as CFO of the Florida Marlins, the Florida Panthers and Dolphins Stadium.

"Jonathan has an incredible track record of driving great results for the businesses and teams he has led," said Jay Farner, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Companies. "We look forward to leveraging his experience and guidance to build on the momentum of our longstanding success."

In addition to his leadership positions, Mariner has an extensive background serving as an independent board member for many successful enterprises including Tyson Foods, Inc. and McGraw Hill Education. He is also a Senior Adviser to Overtime Sports, a new sports broadcasting network focused on young, digital-native sports fans. Mariner earned his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

"Serving on the Board of Rocket Companies is a great honor," said Mariner. "I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Directors and bringing my background and perspective to help impact the outcome."

Mariner is joining the Board during a time of great success. Rocket Companies recently announced record-breaking third quarter earnings. It has generated $6.6 billion of net income through the first three quarters of 2020. In the third quarter alone, its subsidiary Rocket Mortgage originated $89.0 billion in closed loan volume – a record for the 35-year-old company.

