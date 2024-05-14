Rocket Station Lands the 52nd Spot on the Esteemed 2024 Inc. Regionals: Southwest List

DALLAS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting announcement from Inc. Magazine, a premier voice in the realm of business and entrepreneurship, Rocket Station has been named No. 52 on the 2024 Inc. Regionals: Southwest list. This notable achievement places Rocket Station among the fastest-growing private companies in America, underscoring its significant growth and innovative contributions over the past two years.

The Inc. Regionals list, celebrated annually, showcases privately held American companies that have demonstrated remarkable growth within their regions and sectors. This acknowledgment not only emphasizes the companies' innovative strides but also their positive economic impacts across the board.

This year's inclusion in the Inc. Regionals Southwest list marks Rocket Station as part of a distinguished lineage that includes past Inc. 5000 list alumni such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, and Microsoft. These companies are celebrated for their enduring successes and industry leadership over Inc.'s 40-year history.

Rocket Station's remarkable 240% growth over two years not only earned it a place on this esteemed list but also signifies its readiness to scale further and introduce more innovative staffing solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of businesses around the globe.

Dr. Marc Nickell, CEO of Rocket Station, shared his excitement about the company's recognition, stating, "Being listed in the Inc. Regionals is an honor for our team. It reflects our collective commitment and hard work. We're invigorated by this accolade and are eager to continue revolutionizing business staffing solutions."

About Rocket Station



Rocket Station stands at the forefront of the virtual staffing industry, providing outsourced staffing and process management solutions aimed at enhancing business efficiency and productivity. Through innovative and tailored services, Rocket Station assists businesses in various sectors to achieve operational excellence and sustainable growth.

For further information on Rocket Station's services and its Inc. Regional Southwest listing, please visit:

[Inc. Southwest Regionals] (https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest) or Rocket Station .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Rocket Station