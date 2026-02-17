RocketReach Launches Sequences and Expands Intent Data to Accelerate Revenue Team Workflows

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketReach announced its February 2026 product release, introducing email Sequences , significantly expanded Intent Data coverage, major database growth, and a simplified Universal Credits model for API customers. The updates are designed to help revenue teams prioritize smarter, move faster, and scale outreach with confidence.

AI-Powered Sequences

RocketReach now enables users to build multi-step email sequences with automated follow-ups and AI-assisted personalization directly within the platform. Sequences automatically stop when a contact replies or an email bounces, ensuring coordinated and efficient outreach.

The embedded AI writer helps teams customize templates and generate follow-ups grounded in verified contact and company data. Performance tracking across sends, replies, clicks, and bounces is available at the sequence level, eliminating the need for exports or external tools.

"Sequences represent a major step in our AI strategy," said Chris Long, head of product for RocketReach. "We're automating the most time-consuming parts of prospecting while keeping teams in control. By grounding AI in trusted data and real-world context, we help customers execute consistent, high-quality outreach at scale."

Expanded Intent Data and Real-Time Signals

Since its last update, RocketReach significantly expanded its Intent Data capabilities through its partnership with 5x5 Data , powered by Intentsify. Enhancements include more than 35,000 intent topics, 50 million plus new signals ingested weekly, and at least three times higher signal volume.

The expanded coverage provides deeper visibility into in-market buying behavior, helping teams identify meaningful engagement opportunities and prioritize accounts with greater precision.

Database Growth and API Flexibility

Since its last update, RocketReach added 5.9 million person profiles, 817,000 company profiles, 48 million email addresses, and 45 million phone numbers, while standardizing more than 20 million profile names to improve accuracy and match rates.

The company also introduced Universal Credits for API , simplifying programmatic access and enabling customers to scale data usage more flexibly.

Looking Ahead

RocketReach will continue investing in AI-driven, event-based workflows powered by richer intent and contextual signals. As real-world insights expand, customers will gain clearer visibility into who is in the market and when to engage, enabling faster execution and more confident decision-making.

About RocketReach

RocketReach is the leading sales and lead-intelligence platform trusted by more than 30 million users and 95% of the S&P 500. Powered by proprietary technology, RocketReach provides access to over 700 million contacts and 60 million companies worldwide. Sales, recruiting, and marketing teams rely on RocketReach to connect directly with the right people and decision-makers. Learn more at www.rocketreach.co.

