RocketReach Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media announced the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business.

All 389 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"At RocketReach, we strive to provide the most comprehensive and accurate contact information database with easy to use tools to simplify our customer's workflows. As a growing company ourselves, we understand the importance of partnerships. We work closely with our partners to unlock more opportunities and create more value for our customers," says Scott Kim, CEO of RocketReach. "Being included in the 2023 list of Inc. Power Partners is a meaningful acknowledgment of the work our team does to support all of our partners every day."

Whether it's to build a pipeline, hire the best talent, conduct research, expand partnerships or find investors, having reliable contact data is an accelerant for all startups. Last month, RocketReach announced numerous product enhancements , including improved data quality, simplified workflows and new capabilities such as AI-powered search and Intent Data that help startups accelerate their outreach efforts.

We also know that entrepreneurs are juggling a million things at once and ramping yet another tool should not be one of them. At RocketReach, we offer custom team plans which include free onboarding, integration support, and business goal coaching with help from our dedicated Customer Success Team.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023. The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2023.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest- growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About RocketReach

Founded in 2015, RocketReach is the leading Professional Contact Search platform that is trusted by over 16 million users and 95% of the S&P 500. Consistently rated as a leader in data quality, our platform leverages patented technology that covers 700M+ people and 30M+ companies across the world. We provide sales, recruiting, marketing, and entrepreneurs the ability to connect directly with the right people and decision makers. For more information about how RocketReach is creating the connections that create opportunities, please visit www.rocketreach.co .

