Rocketreach successfully obtains SOC 2 Type II renewal and ISO 27001 certifications, demonstrating their dedication to Data Privacy and Security

SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications validate RocketReach's systematic approach to information security and commitment to protecting customer data.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketReach, a leading provider of contact information and business intelligence, announces its successful completion of the ISO 27001 certification and has once again completed its SOC 2 Type II audit. Both are globally recognized standards for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) and Systems and Organization Control. RocketReach engaged their Certification Body, Sensiba LLP (Sensiba) to perform these certification audits. These certifications are awarded to organizations that meet stringent criteria for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving information security best practices. This achievement is a testament to RocketReach's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security for its customers and stakeholders.

Protecting Customer Data

In today's age of data dependence, it is essential to protect customers' personal information. RocketReach's security practices and procedures consistently surpass the standards for SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 compliance. Our strict internal security measures guarantee thorough data protection and prevent unauthorized access, breaches, and weaknesses.

"Trust is essential for establishing and maintaining customer relationships," said Jeremy Livingston, Chief Technology Officer at RocketReach. "RocketReach is dedicated to building stronger trust with our customers by obtaining third-party security validations. ISO 27001 and SOC 2 are highly recognized, stringent, and globally accepted standards for information security. This acknowledgement from Sensiba confirms that our information security practices for both our infrastructure and products are sound."

RocketReach conducts both internal and third-party security assessments and audits of our systems to obtain a fair and objective evaluation of our security protocols and to pinpoint areas that can be enhanced. For more information about RocketReach and its ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications, visit https://trust.rocketreach.co/ .

About RocketReach

Founded in 2015, RocketReach is a leading Lead and Sales intelligence platform that is trusted by over 21 million users and 95% of the S&P 500. ‌Our platform is consistently rated as the best in data quality. It uses patented technology that covers over 700 million people and 60 million companies around the world. We provide sales, recruiting, marketing, and entrepreneurs the ability to connect directly with the right people and decision makers. For more information about how RocketReach is creating the connections that create opportunities, please visit www.rocketreach.co .

SOURCE RocketReach.co