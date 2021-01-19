Rockford Fosgate® and Harley-Davidson® Debut Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate®

Bill Jackson, CEO and president of Rockford states, "We are excited to be partnered with Harley-Davidson® on this project. Our two brands represent a long heritage of passionate, performance and lifestyle driven consumers." Jackson continued, "This new audio system is on a whole different level for the rider. Our two teams worked hard on developing a system that was not only better sounding, but provided output, clarity, definition, and bass response during the riding experience. It is a new benchmark in performance."

"In order to create a truly rider-focused sound system our engineering teams measured both the rider positioning as well as audio performance at varying speeds. From that came the design for several proprietary technologies that work together to form a fully optimized rider experience", commented Jake Braaten, VP of Business and Product Development.

To provide this next level audio experience the focus on sound projection came from location specific, mirror imaged left and right speakers that were further enhanced for the rider. Rockford then integrated an advanced DSP with R-Tune, a proprietary motorcycle equalization designed to be stronger and louder to overcome road rumble and wind noise. A unique M-DEQ™ (Motorcycle Dynamic EQ) was developed to work in concert by adaptively changing EQ points in real time to ensure incredible sound quality no matter the speed or riding conditions. To address one of the biggest hurdles of motorcycle audio, BME (Bass Management Enhancement) was implemented to continuously adapt to speed and road noise to maximize bass output at any volume or speed.

Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate will be offered as 2, 4, 6, or 8 speakers systems powered by up to two 400-watt amplifiers. Riders may choose from either a Stage 1 two-way speakers or Stage 2 three-way speakers featuring a woofer, bridge mounted tweeter, and a mid-range driver. All products can be easily configured and tailored with the Harley Davidson powered by Rockford Fosgate app. They will also be offered as a parts option for certain models dating back to 2014.

