ROCKFORD FOSGATE ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION: BILL JACKSON TO BECOME SR. OPERATIONS BUSINESS ADVISOR AT PATRICK INDUSTRIES, ZACH LUKE APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT

ROCKFORD FOSGATE® PASSES THE TORCH, PAVING THE WAY FOR CONTINUED STRENGTH AND INNOVATION FOR THE NEXT FUTURE.

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is thrilled to announce two significant leadership changes within the company. Bill Jackson, who has served as President and CEO for the past 18 years, will transition to the role of Sr. Operations Business Advisor to Patrick Industries. Succeeding him, Zach Luke, a seasoned leader with over 20 years of dedicated service at Rockford Fosgate, will step into the role of President.

Reflecting on his journey, Bill Jackson shared, "I came into the business as an enthusiast. I loved cars, big audio, and was always a Rockford Fosgate fan. My journey with the company has been incredible. I've had the opportunity to travel the world, representing one of the original seeds of the car audio industry. When people ask, 'What are you most proud of?' my answer is easy—I'm proud of the Rockford team. They are incredibly dedicated to the brand, passionate, loyal, and it shows in what we've built. Over the past 18 years, they have accomplished so much, despite the challenges, because nothing worth attaining is ever easy. I've known Zach Luke for over 20 years, and I'm confident in his leadership style, his passion for the brand, and his willingness to do what it takes to achieve our goals and continue building value. Zach truly has the 'extra gear' to make things happen. He's committed to developing people, helping them be their best, and building a great team."

Zach Luke has been a driving force behind Rockford Fosgate's success, contributing significantly to the brand's evolution. His extensive experience in sales, marketing, and leadership has positioned him to take the company to the next level. With his deep understanding of the brand's DNA, Zach is well-equipped to lead Rockford Fosgate into a new era of excellence.

Commenting on his new role, Zach Luke said, "It's said that it's all about the journey, and I can attest that the effort put into living out your passion is where the true reward lies. Rockford Fosgate has influenced my life since I was a teenager, so playing a pivotal role in writing the next chapters of this brand—working alongside the talented team we have today—isn't just a responsibility, it's a privilege. I'm committed to honoring the legacy of those who came before me and ensuring that Rockford Fosgate continues to thrive."

As President of Rockford Fosgate, Zach Luke will be responsible for leadership, strategic planning, and organizational alignment. His focus will be on shaping the future of the brand and ensuring its continued success and growth.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

