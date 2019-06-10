Rockford Fosgate® Announces New Audio Systems for Can-am® Maverick X3 2017 - current Vehicles

TEMPE, Ariz., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Can-am X3 owners will immediately hear the improved bass response from the down firing subwoofer enclosure. The new enclosure design is also easily installed in all 2017+ X3 models, even those with the added bracing under the seats.

Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce that the new line up of audio kits for Can-am X3 2017 through current vehicles now feature integration on 2019 and newer models equipped with Smart-Lok technology. The kits allow for the Smart-Lok control module on the left side dash to mount under the front speaker enclosure.

"The first generation of our audio kits for the Can-am X3 were so popular that we had to meet owner's demands for better integration with the 2019 vehicles," explained Jake Braaten, Rockford Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering. "Since we had to change the subwoofer enclosure to install it with the added bracing, we took the time to re-design it as down firing and give the listener even more bass impact. Easy integration and great sound, those were our goals for these new kits."

All models are expected to begin shipping in mid-July 2019.

With MSPR ranging from $439.99 to $3199.99 the new line of Rockford Fosgate Can-am Maverick X3 Audio Kits Includes:

X317-STAGE1

Stereo Kit for select Maverick X3 models X317-STAGE2

Stereo and Front speaker kit for select Maverick X3 models X317-STAGE3

400-Watt stereo, front speaker and subwoofer kit for select Maverick X3 models X317-STAGE4

400-Watt stereo, front speaker, subwoofer and rear speaker kit for select Maverick X3 models X317-STAGE5

1000-Watt stereo, front speaker, subwoofer and rear speaker kit for select Maverick X3 models X317-REAR

Add on rear speaker kit for X317-STAGE2 and X317-STAGE3

For more information or to find an authorized retail location near you, please visit rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures or distributes its products under the brand: Rockford Fosgate(R). For more information, please visit: www.rockfordfosgate.com.

