Rockford Fosgate® Announces New Factory Installed Audio Option for 2020 Polaris General® Vehicles

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate continues their partnership with Polaris by offering more options in the 2020 GENERAL so that off-road enthusiasts can set their adventures to music.

Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is proud to announce the availability of a new Stage 4 Audio option for the Polaris GENERAL. The 400-watt Rockford audio system pairs with the Ride Command 7-inch display to create an entertainment system tuned for off-road performance.

"Every adventure should have an epic soundtrack," explained Jake Braaten, Rockford vice president of business and product development. "That's why we knew that GENERAL owners had to have an audio upgrade that fully immerses them in the music. With Rockford's new Stage 4 audio, the GENERAL's sound system delivers performance that is as unstoppable as the vehicle."

The Stage 4 audio system features 6.5-inch coaxial speakers loaded in to both front and rear enclosures and then protected with grilles, a 10-inch subwoofer integrated in a dash mounted enclosure with a 400-watt amplifier that are all built Element Ready™ for water resistance and dust protection.

The new Rockford Fosgate equipped 2020 GENERAL models will be on display September 7 – 8, 2019 at Hay Days in North Branch, Minnesota.

For more information, please visit rockfordfosgate.com

Hay Days is owned and operated by Sno Barons Snowmobile Club Inc. For more information visit http://www.haydays.com.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate®.

