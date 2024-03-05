TEMPE, Ariz., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce the addition of Derek Schmiedl as Director of Integration.

In his new role, Derek will assume responsibility for overseeing and spearheading the Rockford Fosgate audio integration initiatives. Leveraging his extensive years of industry experience and proven track record of success, Derek will play a crucial role in advancing and crafting tailored solutions for various vehicle models.

ROCKFORD FOSGATE® APPOINTS DEREK SCHMIEDL AS DIRECTOR OF INTEGRATION

Derek, stated, "Rockford Fosgate is renowned for creating industry leading products that exceed customer expectations for over 40 years. It is a privilege to join the Rockford family of current and former world-class talent, and I look forward to helping the Team navigate Purpose Built Audio into the future."

Wayne Connolly, Senior Director of Product Development of Rockford Fosgate, stated, "Derek's inclusion in our team will be pivotal in addressing the complexities of automotive environments. With over 30 years of leadership in product design, development, and engineering, Derek brings invaluable expertise to the table."

As Director of Integration, Schmiedl will work closely with engineering to develop hardware and software vehicle integration solutions. Lead product development of fully integrated vehicle specific initiatives.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

