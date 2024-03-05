ROCKFORD FOSGATE® APPOINTS DOUG DOBSON AS DIGITAL APPLICATION MANAGER

TEMPE, Ariz., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce the addition of Doug Dobson as Digital Application Manager.

In his new role, Doug will assume responsibility for vehicle specific guidance and expertise to the embedded software team during UI/APP development.

Doug stated, "I am excited and honored to join the great team at Rockford Fosgate and its rich history in the car audio world. I hope to bring my own specialties and experience to one of the cornerstones of the American car audio industry and provide an even better experience for the real fanatics."

Wayne Connolly, Senior Director of Product Development of Rockford Fosgate, stated, "Doug is world class talent, and a pillar member of the 12V community. He brings so much knowledge, experience, and a wealth of talent to our team. If you are a fanatic, it should put a smile on your face knowing we have Doug leading Rockfords digital application development."

As Digital Application Manger, Dobson will work closely with engineering to lead and manage the vehichle, dealer and end consumer digital application interfaces.

