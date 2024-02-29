ROCKFORD FOSGATE® APPOINTS JORDAN BEECHAM AS REGIONAL SALES MANAGER, MOTORCYCLE AUDIO

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce the addition of Jordan Beecham as Regional Sales Manager, Motorcycle.

In his role, Jordan will oversee and lead the Rockford Fosgate aftermarket motorcycle audio sales initiatives, where his years of industry experience and success will play a pivotal part in expanding Rockford's category relationships and growth.

Jordan, stated, "Rockford Fosgate is the leader in motorcycle audio solutions, and I couldn't be more excited to join this team. All the pieces are in place for us to continue to lead the charge in delivering an unmatched motorcycle audio experience for riders."

Zach Luke, Managing Director of Rockford Fosgate, stated, "We pride ourselves on staying on the frontside of talent. We are continually aware and sensitive to individuals we encounter and are always conscious of the personalities and skills that resonate with ours. Jordans energy and first-hand experience will give our retailers an authentic knowledgeable asset…helping take their motorcycle business to the next level."

As Regional Sales Manager, Motorcycle, Beecham will work directly with the sales team to develop and implement sales strategies, identify new market opportunities, and ensure that Rockford Fosgate continues to provide the highest level of service to its customers.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

