Rockford Fosgate celebrates its 45th Anniversary and continues to set the standard of excellence in the audio industry

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), a global leader in high-performance audio systems, proudly celebrates its 45th anniversary, marking nearly five decades of groundbreaking innovation, customer dedication, and industry leadership. Since its founding in 1980, the company has been at the forefront of audio advancements across mobile, marine, motorcycle, and motorsports platforms.

"We're excited to celebrate 45 years of serving our customers and shaping the audio industry," said Zach Luke, President. "This milestone reflects the passion and hard work of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and the strong partnerships we've built over the years. We look forward to continuing this journey into the future."

Jim Fosgate, the visionary behind Rockford Fosgate, is widely recognized as the pioneer of the car audio amplifier. In the early 1970s, Fosgate and his fellow audio enthusiasts began experimenting with sound reproduction and automotive acoustics, leading to the debut of the first Fosgate Electronics® product at the 1973 Consumer Electronics Show in Chicago. Soon after, he developed the Punch Equalization circuit and introduced the first car stereo systems to the market. In 1980, with the help of investment partners, Rockford Fosgate officially launched and began revolutionizing the in-car audio experience.

To commemorate this significant milestone, Rockford Fosgate will unveil a series of special collaborations throughout the year. "This anniversary isn't just about reflecting on our accomplishments; it's about celebrating the people who've been part of our journey," said Tammy Lowe, Director of Marketing. "We're thrilled to share our excitement for what lies ahead."

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, marine, motorsport, and motorcycle audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

