ROCKFORD FOSGATE ENHANCES ADVENTURE WITH ALL-NEW COMPLETE AUDIO SYSTEMS FOR JEEP WRANGLER AND GLADIATOR

News provided by

Rockford Corporation

31 Oct, 2023, 12:00 ET

Available for select 2018-2023 Jeep Wrangler, and 2020+ Jeep Gladiator models, the Rockford Fosgate sound systems deliver storied sound in a complete plug-and-play package

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio, announced the launch of its latest all-inclusive audio kits for select Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator models. Purpose built for not only the elements but also for the demands of the most discerning Jeep enthusiasts, combining expansive performance with refined factory fitment.

Continue Reading
Rockford Fosgate Audio Kit for Jeep Wrangler.
Rockford Fosgate Audio Kit for Jeep Wrangler.
Rockford Fosgate Audio Kit for Jeep Gladiator.
Rockford Fosgate Audio Kit for Jeep Gladiator.

Continuing to evolve product offerings and solutions for premium audio systems, the Rockford Fosgate Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Audio Systems deliver industry leading performance. With both kits featuring two subwoofers, front and overhead coaxial speakers, front tweeter, precisely tuned DSP, and two vehicle specific pre-tuned amplifiers, delivering a total of 1800 watts, ensure that these kits offer best-in-class performance.

"It's where sound meets adventure, the new Jeep Audio Systems are the natural evolution in our "everything in the box" systems approach, a concept that will deliver us into the future of mobile audio. Providing the best possible sonic experience, with a factory fit and finish, put the all new, all inclusive kits at the apex of our vehicle specific system solutions. We have decades of experience in curating the Rockford Fosgate sonic signature and the Wrangler and Gladiator Jeep systems deliver just that…an experience," said Zach Luke, VP Sales and Marketing of Rockford Fosgate.

The Rockford Fosgate Jeep Audio Systems are all-in-one audio solutions that are Element-Ready™ with UV protection and designed to stand up to water, salt, and whatever else is thrown its way.

Among the key features of the new Rockford Fosgate Jeep Audio System include:

  • Designed for on-and-off road adventure 
    • 18WRNGLR-STG5 (2018-2023 Jeep Wrangler)
      • (2) 1" Dash Tweeters + Bezel
      • (2) 6.5" Front Speakers + Enclosures
      • (2) 6.5" Overhead Speakers + Enclosure
      • (2) 12" Subwoofers + Enclosure
      • (1) DSP + Jeep Specific Tune
      • (1) 800 Watt Amp + Jeep Specific Tune
      • (1) 1000 Watt Amp + Jeep Specific Tune
      • (1) Bass Level Control + Custom Knob
      • (1) Complete Wiring Kit
      • (1) 12V Relocation Kit
      • (1) Rockford Fosgate Duck
    • 20GLADR-STG5 (2020+ Jeep Gladiator)
      • (2) 1" Dash Tweeters + Bezel
      • (2) 6.5" Front Speakers + Enclosures
      • (2) 6.5" Overhead Speakers + Enclosure
      • (2) 10" Subwoofers + Enclosure
      • (1) DSP + Jeep Specific Tune
      • (1) 800 Watt Amp + Jeep Specific Tune
      • (1) 1000 Watt Amp + Jeep Specific Tune
      • (1) Bass Level Control + Custom Knob
      • (1) Complete Wiring Kit
      • (1) 12V Relocation Kit
      • (1) Jack Relocation Kit
      • (1) Rockford Fosgate Duck
  • Performance Sound – Systems are individually tuned specifically for each Jeep platform to ensure optimum control, reliability, and performance.
  • Factory Fit and Finish – Purpose built to exact specifications to ensure the most precise fitment and look.
  • Element Ready – Purpose Built for every environment, Rockford's Element Ready™ products are built to stand up to Water, Salt, and UV, making sure your products stand the test of time.

The Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator Systems start at $5,499.99 US MSRP for both model configurations. A Wrangler OEM premium package replacement trim kit (WRNGLR-TRIM) is also available for $399.99 US MSRP to return the vacant space to its original finished state. Both systems will be available for purchase at Authorized Rockford Fosgate Retailers starting December 1, 2023. For additional details on Rockford Fosgate's complete audio solutions, visit rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market.  Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

SOURCE Rockford Corporation

Also from this source

ROCKFORD FOSGATE PARTNERS WITH THUMPER FABRICATION FOR NATIONAL MOTORSPORTS DISTRIBUTION

ROCKFORD FOSGATE PARTNERS WITH THUMPER FABRICATION FOR NATIONAL MOTORSPORTS DISTRIBUTION

Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Thumper Fabrication, a renowned...
ROCKFORD FOSGATE LITERALLY ELEVATES AUDIO FOR POLARIS RANGER WITH THE ALL-NEW, ALL-IN-ONE ROOF SYSTEM

ROCKFORD FOSGATE LITERALLY ELEVATES AUDIO FOR POLARIS RANGER WITH THE ALL-NEW, ALL-IN-ONE ROOF SYSTEM

Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio, announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Ranger Roof Audio System. Purpose ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Broadcast Tech

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.