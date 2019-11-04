Rockford Fosgate® Introduces New Audio Kits For Harley-Davidson® Road King® Motorcycles

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Road King riders can now experience great Rockford Fosgate audio out on the open road.

Rockford Fosgate the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is proud to announce its new line of audio kits purpose built for Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycles. With an MSRP of $1199.99, the Road King kits are expected to begin shipping by year end.

"Both the 2014+ and 1998 – 2013 kits are designed to deliver an exceptional sound experience while retaining as much interior bag space as possible," explained Greg Cobbs, Rockford Motorcycle Sales Manager. "The amplifier mounts to a custom plate inside the rear of the bag and powers 6 by 9 speakers installed into the top of the bag lids. Then the rider simply connects their smartphone via the included Bluetooth® module and they're ready to ride."

The 6x9 inch bag lid speakers install seamlessly into the top of the factory bag lids using the included cutting template, waterproof bag lid mounts, and speaker grilles. They are then connected to the 400-watt amplifier and Bluetooth® receiver via a plug and play wiring harness.

The entire system is Element Ready® to withstand rain, dirt, and dust in the riding environment. The speakers are also highly efficient and tuned to overcome wind, exhaust and road noise.

Additional features and specifications for the HD14RK-Stage2 and HD9813RK-Stage2 include:

Element Ready® Power Series 400-watt 4 channel amplifier

Element Ready® Motorcycle Specific Power Series 6x9 inch Speaker (pair)

Amplifier installation kit with mounting brackets, speaker grilles, and wiring harness with Bluetooth® receiver

Easy One Button Pairing

Compatible with Android 5.0 and Above, iOS 8.0 and Above

FCC, IC, RCM, CE Certified

2 Year Warranty

