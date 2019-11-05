Rockford Fosgate® Introduces New PRIME R2 Amplifiers

"Many of the design innovations that we've developed over the years, from how to deal with heat to maximizing the efficiency of the power supply, have made their way into these new R2 amplifiers," explained Jake Braaten, Rockford Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering. "We also included smart features like our C.L.E.A.N. technology for fast and accurate setup. Overall it's a line that is high quality and affordable."

The R2 amplifiers are all extremely efficient because of their class D technology which reduces demand on the vehicles electrical system. They also incorporate the unique P.O.W.E.R supply which continues to generate more than rated power as the voltage increases and are equipped with auto-sense turn on for more installation options. The mono amps and 5-channel model include a variable infrasonic filter as well as a remote level control that allows for fine tuning the bass and adjustment to the desired music level.

PRIME R2 Models include:

R2-200X2 | 200 Watt 2-Channel Amplifier

R2-300X4 | 300 Watt 4-Channel Amplifier

R2-500X4 | 500 Watt 4-Channel Amplifier

R2-750X5 | 750 Watt 5-Channel Amplifier

R2-250X1 | 250-Watt Mono Amplifier

R2-500X1 | 500-Watt Mono Amplifier

R2-750X1 | 750-Watt Mono Amplifier

R2-1200X1 | 1200-Watt Mono Amplifier

1 Year Warranty

