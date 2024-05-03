ROCKFORD FOSGATE® IS OFFICIAL MOTORCYCLE AUDIO PARTNER OF HARLEY-DAVIDSON MUSEUM

TEMPE, Ariz., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the Harley-Davidson Museum as the official Motorcycle Audio partner. This partnership promises visitors an immersive on-site audio journey with H-D Museum™ Demos, alongside hosting the H-D Museum Bike Night Concert Series and activation during the annual H-D® Homecoming™ Festival.

Zach Luke, as Managing Director of Rockford Fosgate, expressed, "This presents a remarkable opportunity for us to connect with our customers on various levels. It's essential that we consistently meet our customers at their points of interest, not only enriching the soundtrack of their adventures but also enlightening them about our renowned sound systems. Being affiliated with the Harley-Davidson Museum is truly an honor."

As the official Motorcycle Audio partner, Rockford Fosgate will play a pivotal role in H-D Museum events such as:

H-D Museum Bike Night Concert Series

Every Thursday May 2 through September 26, 2024, bikes will gather at the Harley-Davidson Museum for free live music, camaraderie, food, and fun, welcoming everyone to join in the festivities.

H-D Museum Demo Program

Riders will have the opportunity not only to take model year 2024 demo bikes for a spin but will also be able to immerse themselves in an interactive Rockford Fosgate motorcycle audio experience, every Saturday May 4 through September 28, 2024.

Harley-Davidson® Homecoming™ Festival at the H-D Museum July 25-28, 2024

This four-day celebration of music and moto-culture will feature tours, bike shows, live music performances, and interactive exhibits, promising a captivating experience for all attendees. For full schedule and information, visit hdhomecoming.com.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

SOURCE Rockford Fosgate