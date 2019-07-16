Rockford Fosgate® Partners with the City of Sturgis as "Official Motorcycle Audio Sponsor" of the 79th annual Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™

TEMPE, Ariz., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (http://www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio solutions, is proud to announce that it has partnered with the City of Sturgis for the sixth consecutive year. Rockford Fosgate will be the "Official Motorcycle Audio Sponsor" of the 79th annual Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™ being held August 2 – 10th and will also be an official sponsor of the "17th Annual Mayor's Ride," held during the Rally™.

"Rockford Fosgate is excited to again support the City of Sturgis in giving the motorcycle community 10 days of riding, food, and music at this year's Rally™," said Bill Jackson, Rockford CEO and president. "I'm looking forward to seeing everyone in Sturgis and can't wait to see what they think of our new gear. We'll have plenty of Rockford staff available to give demos, answer questions, and help bikers choose the perfect audio for their bike," Jackson continued.

Motorcyclists looking to replace their 2013 or older Harley Davidson radio are invited to stop by the Rockford Fosgate booth on Lazelle Street to test drive Rockford's new PMX-HD9813 replacement radio featuring Bluetooth®, Pandora® streaming, USB connectivity, and SiriusXM® satellite radio capability.

Bikers who would like to purchase the replacement radio or get the new Rockford Fosgate audio system during the event can visit authorized Rockford Fosgate dealers at the Rally™. They may also schedule installation with a certified technician at Rockford's booth on Lazelle from 9am – 6pm daily.

Rockford Fosgate personnel will also be on-hand at Black Hills Harley-Davidson® from July 31 – August 10 (8am – 6pm daily) where bikers can purchase Rockford Fosgate audio systems and have them installed on-site.

