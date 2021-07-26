Rockford Fosgate® Reinvents the Ride with All-New Subwoofer Kit for 2014+ Harley-Davidson® Touring Motorcycles

Designed to work right out of the box to ensure less time in the garage and more time out riding. The HD14-SBSUB kit includes an 800-watt rugged IPX6 rated amplifier, two ten-inch high-output subwoofers mounted in enclosures tooled for a perfect fit in your bags, as well as a wiring and a cutting template to make installation straight forward.

Bill Jackson, CEO and president of Rockford states, "When you want next level audio performance on your motorcycle, our new subwoofer kits deliver that hard hitting bass experience you've been waiting for, even at freeway speeds." Jackson continued, "We engineered this system for the high performance that riders expect and for the flexibility they need. So, if you want your bags for a long ride, you can remove one or both subwoofers quickly with no tools."

Every aspect of the design is geared for the motorcycle environment. Each detail including the sealed, rotomolded enclosure, weatherproof connectors, splash guards, and heavy-duty molded harnesses with integral sealing gaskets was considered to guarantee the rider can bring the bass along on every ride no matter the weather.

For those motorcyclists who have already installed the current Rockford Fosgate Stage-2 or Stage-3 audio kit to their 2014+ touring bike, this new subwoofer kit integrates seamlessly into select models by making a few simple connections.

Be the first to experience Rockford Fosgate's patent pending subwoofer system by visiting their booth on Lasalle Street during the Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™ from August 6th – 15th or at Black Hills Harley-Davidson® during The Rally at Exit 55™ from July 31st – August 14th. Both locations will have the new subwoofer system available for purchase with on-site installation.

For more product details, compatibility, and authorized retail locations, please visit rockfordfosgate.com.

