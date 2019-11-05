Rockford Fosgate® Releases RF CONNECT™ App

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, announces the creation of the new RF CONNECT™ App with control to tune and tweak, change lighting colors, adjust volume, skip tracks, or anything else your device does, through a simple connection with your smartphone. The App is now available on both the Apple® and Android® app stores.

"As we develop more connected products it was important to give people one location to control all of their Rockford devices," explained Jake Braaten, Rockford Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering. "This new app is easy to use from a smartphone or tablet and will continue to give the customer more control over their system as we roll out additional features and new products."

The app pairs via Bluetooth® with the RF CONNECT™ supported products, guides users through the initial device set-up, and then gives them control from their smartphone or tablet. The app also keeps the connected products up to date with automated firmware updates.

At release, the app interfaces with the new Color Optix™ controller (PMX-RGB) to allow the user to choose from 30 different color scrolling options or choose any fixed color from the color wheel. The speed and brightness can also be dialed in to compliment and customize every installation.

Additionally, owners of the PMX-1 digital media receiver will be able to control their music through the RF CONNECT™ App to adjust volume, play, pause, change tracks, and more.

Products Supported by RF CONNECT Include:

Specifications:

Apple® compatible iOS 10 and newer

Android® compatible 8.0 and newer

Requires Bluetooth® 4.1 or higher

