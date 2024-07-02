Rockford Fosgate® To Be On-site as the "Official Motorcycle Audio Sponsor" of the 84th annual Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™

TEMPE, Ariz., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio, has partnered with the City of Sturgis for the tenth consecutive year as the "Official Motorcycle Audio Sponsor" of the Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™ being held August 2nd – 10th and will also be an official sponsor of the "22nd Anniversary Mayor's Ride," held during the Motorcycle Rally™.

Rockford's booth on Lazelle Street will act as homebase for Rockford Fosgate activities during the Rally From 9:00am–6:00pm daily, Rockford experts will be giving on-bike demonstrations of their latest aftermarket audio systems, purpose built for Harley-Davidson® motorcycles. Aftermarket systems will be available for purchase at the booth along with installation services from certified technicians during the Rally. Visitors who would like to learn more about "Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate" can talk with Rockford staff and experience motorcycles factory equipped with these audio systems.

On Monday, August 5th, Rockford Fosgate will present the All-Out Bagger Invitational Motorcycle Show from 11:00am – 4:00pm in their booth on Lazelle Street in Sturgis. Our host for the event will be Jeff G. Holt, editorial director of V-Twin Visionary®. This invite only show is guaranteed to bring the top bagger builders to the show.

Rockford Fosgate team members will also be on-hand from July 26th at Black Hills Harley-Davidson® through August 10th, where bikers can also purchase Rockford Fosgate audio systems and have them installed on-site.

Click here for information on the Mayor's Ride and Click here for details on Rockford's sponsorship of the Rally™. For more about Rockford Fosgate rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Fosgate

