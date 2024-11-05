ROCKFORD FOSGATE® TO FEATURE HANK ROBINSON FROM HANRO STUDIOS AT SEMA BOOTH

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to feature Hank Robinson from HANRO Studios at their Sema booth.

Renowned metal engraver Hank Robinson, founder of HANRO Studios, will be showcasing a live engraving demonstration at the Rockford Fosgate booth in the North Hall, Booth 10509. Known for his distinctive, hand-engraved designs, Robinson will be on-site November 5th and 6th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop by to see this acclaimed artist in action as he creates one-of-a-kind artwork to celebrate Rockford Fosgate's upcoming 45th anniversary.

Hank Robinson, a U.S. Army combat veteran, has transformed his passion for storytelling and precision into intricate, high-quality engravings that are now a staple within the custom automotive industry. His brand, HANRO Studios, is celebrated for pushing the limits of traditional engraving by combining artistry with automotive and motorcycle culture. Robinson's dedication to his craft and his story as a veteran have helped him build a loyal following, inspiring both car enthusiasts and art lovers alike.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

