Rockford Fosgate® Unveils New Color Optix™ Controller

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PMX-RGB Color Optix™ Controller gives infinite control over LED color options on RGB equipped marine speakers and subwoofers.

Rockford Fosgate the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, has unveiled its new Element Ready™ IPX7 certified RGB LED Light Controller. With an MSRP of only $69.99, the PMX-RGB is expected to be shipping in Q1 2020.

"When thinking through our new Color Optix products, we wanted to create a true marine ecosystem that worked together seamlessly and gave the user infinite control over their color options," explained Jake Braaten, Rockford Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering. "To achieve this we incorporated the use of watertight connections as well as Smartphone control that allows you to customize the color and lighting effects at your speaker."

The controller is watertight, and features plug and play connectors that make the installation of the controller and RGB LED speakers simple through the use of optional extension cables and Y adaptors.

The proprietary designed RF CONNECT™ App allows quick and easy connection from compatible Apple or Android devices to the Color Optix™ controller through wireless communication. The App then allows the user to choose from 30 different color scrolling options or choose any fixed color from the color wheel. The speed and brightness can also be dialed in to compliment and customize every installation.

Additional features and specifications for the PMX-RGB include:

RF Connect™ App Compatible

IPX7 rated Deutsch™ / Amphenol™ connectors ensure that your connections remain waterproof and safe from the elements

Includes stainless steel mounting hardware

Operating Voltage 9VDC – 24VDC

Illuminate up to 8 Color Optix™ speakers using the optional extension cables and Y connections

2 Year Warranty

For more information or to find an authorized retail location near you, please visit rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate(R).

