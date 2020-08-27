Rockline Disinfecting Wipes Formula Receives EPA Coronavirus Kill Claim Approval

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries announced today that the formula used in its hard surface disinfectant wipes (EPA registration number 6836-336) has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to add claim language that the formula has been proven to kill SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, when used according to directions.

"Disinfecting wipes that kill the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 are essential to the health and safety of our communities," said Ron Kerscher, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Rockline.

Known as an industry innovator with a reputation for product excellence, Rockline is among the first private brand suppliers to receive the EPA's approval for a coronavirus kill claim for the chemistry it uses in its disinfecting wipes products. "With this claim, retailers and consumers can have confidence that our disinfecting wipes products when used as directed will protect their homes and families," Kerscher added.

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wis. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee and England. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.rocklineind.com.

