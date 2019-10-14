Rockline Industries Launches Career Accelerator Program in Partnership with Arkansas Tech Career Center

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries announced the launch of a new Career Accelerator Program in partnership with Arkansas Tech Career Center (ATCC) during a ribbon cutting event held on Oct. 11 at Rockline's Russellville location to celebrate the new initiative.

"Arkansas Tech University (ATU) is excited to partner with Rockline Industries to create this educational training partnership that enhances the region's potential for manufacturing by developing entry-level operators," said Bruce Sikes, ATU-Ozark chancellor. "This partnership will provide relevant educational programming to our students and enable ATU to deliver on its promise to offer multiple access points to higher education and its responsibility to drive economic growth in the region and the state."

The program focuses on providing skills workers need to succeed in today's manufacturing industry through a classroom component with ATCC and paid internships at the Rockline Industries facility in Russellville, Ark. As part of the program Rockline installed a pilot line where students will learn the practical application of their classroom training in a hands-on environment.

"Manufacturing is the backbone of the U.S. economy," said Frank Hacker, director of manufacturing at Rockline Industries. "We believe that by providing students the opportunity to apply the lessons they're learning in the classroom in a hands-on setting, we can inspire the next generation of manufacturing leaders, which is critical to the continued success of American industry."

Numerous state, local, business and educational leaders spoke at the ribbon cutting event on the program's importance in helping further the growth of the Arkansas River Valley region. Speakers included Arkansas Senator Breanne Davis, Russellville Mayor Richard Harris and more.

Believing applied technology will be of increasing importance in our world, the Arkansas Tech University Career Center is committed to providing quality career and technical instruction for all students. Believing a person reaches the highest level of development in a democratic society, the Career Center will provide the opportunity for each student to become a lifelong learner, as well a productive, responsible citizen.

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee, England and South China. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com .

