Rockpoint Expands Global Investor Relations Capabilities with New South Korea Office and Senior Hire

News provided by

Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.

19 Feb, 2024, 18:00 ET

Opens Seoul Office and Hires Seasoned Executive Yong Suk Lee as Director

BOSTON and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, today announced the opening of an office in Seoul, South Korea. Additionally, Yong Suk Lee has joined the firm as a Director based in Seoul, where he will support Rockpoint's investor relations efforts in South Korea and across the region.

Mr. Lee is a seasoned real estate investment professional with extensive investor relations expertise in Asia Pacific. He most recently served as a Director at Kyobo Securities, where he led placement efforts for a variety of private real estate funds and strategies. Prior to that, Mr. Lee spent 10 years in various investment roles at KB Financial Group, including serving as an Investment Manager in the Global Real Estate Division where he established and managed various investment vehicles that included U.S. real estate debt and mezzanine investments.

"We deeply value our investor relationships in Korea, China, Singapore, and across the region," said Hank Midgley, Head of Investor Relations and a Managing Member at Rockpoint. "This new office is a natural step in the firm's evolution and growth, and we are thrilled to welcome Yong working with us and assisting with our investor relationships in South Korea and across the Asia Pacific region."

Matilde Attolico, Managing Director at Rockpoint, added, "Yong's extensive market knowledge and relationships will be immensely valuable as we continue to grow our platform and support existing and new investors around the world." Ms. Attolico focuses on international capital raising for Rockpoint.

Mr. Lee said, "I look forward to working with the Rockpoint team to leverage my expertise in a way that will create value and support a diversified – and growing – investor base around the world."

The office will be Rockpoint's sixth location and is at Level 43, 3IFC, 10 Gukjegeumyung-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul Korea, 07326.

About Rockpoint
Rockpoint is a real estate private equity firm that employs a fundamental value approach to investing, targeting select product types and markets throughout the United States. The firm applies a consistent and disciplined investment approach across its investment programs, which span distinct return profiles. Rockpoint continually assesses market opportunities and evaluates potential investments relative to intrinsic value and cash flow, targeting investments that Rockpoint believes are inefficiently priced or misunderstood by the broader market. Rockpoint proactively pursues opportunities that exhibit strong value potential that can be realized through impactful asset management. Since 1994, the firm's co-founders with others have sponsored 19 investment vehicles and related co-investment vehicles through Rockpoint and a predecessor firm and have invested or committed to invest in 503 transactions with a total peak capitalization of approximately $80 billion (inclusive of fund equity, co-investor equity and debt). To learn more, visit www.rockpoint.com.     

Media Contacts
Jon Keehner / Sarah Salky / Erik Carlson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449
[email protected] 

SOURCE Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.

Also from this source

Rockpoint Raises $5.1 Billion in Latest Fundraising Cycle

Rockpoint Raises $5.1 Billion in Latest Fundraising Cycle

Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, today announced it has raised $5.1 billion in aggregate equity capital commitments in the...
Rockpoint to Develop Trophy Infill Industrial Site in Broward County Along With The Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment

Rockpoint to Develop Trophy Infill Industrial Site in Broward County Along With The Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment

Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, today announced it will develop a trophy industrial site in the Pompano Beach submarket of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.