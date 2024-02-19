Rockpoint Expands Global Investor Relations Capabilities with New South Korea Office and Senior Hire

Opens Seoul Office and Hires Seasoned Executive Yong Suk Lee as Director

BOSTON and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, today announced the opening of an office in Seoul, South Korea. Additionally, Yong Suk Lee has joined the firm as a Director based in Seoul, where he will support Rockpoint's investor relations efforts in South Korea and across the region.

Mr. Lee is a seasoned real estate investment professional with extensive investor relations expertise in Asia Pacific. He most recently served as a Director at Kyobo Securities, where he led placement efforts for a variety of private real estate funds and strategies. Prior to that, Mr. Lee spent 10 years in various investment roles at KB Financial Group, including serving as an Investment Manager in the Global Real Estate Division where he established and managed various investment vehicles that included U.S. real estate debt and mezzanine investments.

"We deeply value our investor relationships in Korea, China, Singapore, and across the region," said Hank Midgley, Head of Investor Relations and a Managing Member at Rockpoint. "This new office is a natural step in the firm's evolution and growth, and we are thrilled to welcome Yong working with us and assisting with our investor relationships in South Korea and across the Asia Pacific region."

Matilde Attolico, Managing Director at Rockpoint, added, "Yong's extensive market knowledge and relationships will be immensely valuable as we continue to grow our platform and support existing and new investors around the world." Ms. Attolico focuses on international capital raising for Rockpoint.

Mr. Lee said, "I look forward to working with the Rockpoint team to leverage my expertise in a way that will create value and support a diversified – and growing – investor base around the world."

The office will be Rockpoint's sixth location and is at Level 43, 3IFC, 10 Gukjegeumyung-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul Korea, 07326.

About Rockpoint

Rockpoint is a real estate private equity firm that employs a fundamental value approach to investing, targeting select product types and markets throughout the United States. The firm applies a consistent and disciplined investment approach across its investment programs, which span distinct return profiles. Rockpoint continually assesses market opportunities and evaluates potential investments relative to intrinsic value and cash flow, targeting investments that Rockpoint believes are inefficiently priced or misunderstood by the broader market. Rockpoint proactively pursues opportunities that exhibit strong value potential that can be realized through impactful asset management. Since 1994, the firm's co-founders with others have sponsored 19 investment vehicles and related co-investment vehicles through Rockpoint and a predecessor firm and have invested or committed to invest in 503 transactions with a total peak capitalization of approximately $80 billion (inclusive of fund equity, co-investor equity and debt). To learn more, visit www.rockpoint.com.

