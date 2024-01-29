ROCKSTAR® ENERGY DRINK UNVEILS "ROCKSTAR FOCUS™," A NEW LINE OF ENERGY DRINKS DELIVERING ENERGY & MENTAL BOOST

Available in three unique flavors and featuring noteworthy ingredients like Lion's Mane. The brand reveals a new kind of energy drink that gives consumers mental focus and energy. 

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rockstar Energy Drink announced the launch of Rockstar Focus, the newest addition to the brand's growing energy portfolio, created to give consumers a drink that delivers on energy and a mental boost to help increase focus.

Made with innovative ingredients like Lion's Mane and providing 200 mg of caffeine, Rockstar Focus gives consumers functional energy and a mental boost to tackle the day and be the best version of themselves. The new zero sugar, calorie-free beverage combines Lion's Mane, a mushroom used in traditional eastern medicine, in addition to B-vitamins and a boost of caffeine to improve focus and cognition. It is available in three sugar-free flavors - Lemon Lime, White Peach, and Orange Pineapple. 

"At Rockstar Energy, we are constantly looking for ways to meet our consumers' needs. Our fans have always relied on our products for energy, but we knew there was also an opportunity to create a product that could give a mental boost and support focus," said Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of the Energy Category. "Additionally, we found that sixty-four percent of our consumers share a heavy interest in the ingredient, Lion's Mane. With these clear insights, our team was able to transform and expand our portfolio of offerings to include the revolutionary, new Rockstar Focus." 

"Our new Rockstar Focus formulas are uniquely crafted to include the optimal blend of cutting-edge ingredients and the power of caffeine, setting a new standard to deliver not just energy, but mental focus. Through our proprietary design process, we artfully curated each flavor to provide the consumer with an energizing and refreshing taste experience," said Danielle Barbaro, Vice President R&D at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

Rockstar Focus is available for purchase in 12 oz. cans at www.rockstarenergy.com, and at retailers where PepsiCo products are sold nationwide, starting at $2.99 per can. 

About Rockstar Energy Drink

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar Energy gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavors. For more information, visit www.rockstarenergy.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. 

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

