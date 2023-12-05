RockTape Launches RockFlash Reflective Kinesiology Tape

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RockTape, the leader in kinesiology tape and movement products, is announcing the launch of RockFlash Reflective Kinesiology Tape, a new product that combines the supportive and functional benefits of kinesiology tape with reflective properties for enhanced visibility for runners, cyclists and walkers.

RockFlash Reflective Kinesiology Tape is a pre-cut, easy-to-apply tape that may help reduce joint discomfort and expedite recovery. Unlike standard kinesiology tape, RockFlash is made from reflective materials that reflect light from any source, such as headlights, flashlights or streetlamps. The product is ideal for people who are active in low-light conditions, like early-morning or evening runners, cyclists, walkers or outdoor enthusiasts. RockFlash can be applied to various parts of the body for optimal movement and is both water-resistant and latex free.

"We are excited to add RockFlash to our assortment of premium movement products," said Michael Polk, Chief Executive Officer of Implus. "RockTape is known for providing exceptional muscle support and relief and with this added reflective feature, our customers can stay supported and safe while performing their favorite activities anytime, anywhere.

RockFlash retails for $25.99 and can be purchased on the official RockTape website at www.rocktape.com, Amazon, and at other independent run retailers.

About RockTape 
RockTape is a global leader in kinesiology tape and movement products. More than just a tape company, RockTape helps athletes of all levels go stronger, longer with the best kinesiology tape, cutting-edge education, and support products. RockTape is a trusted brand by athletes, coaches, and health professionals worldwide with the goal of getting people to move more, and move better. Learn more at www.rocktape.com

About Implus
Implus is home to 18 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and movement categories. As an industry leader in active accessories, Implus is committed to enabling people to live active, healthy, and fulfilled lives, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Balega®, SKLZ®, Yaktrax®, TriggerPoint™, Sof Sole®, RockTape® and Spenco®. To learn more, please visit www.Implus.com.

