Rocky Mount Event Center Hires Well-Known Chef

As a Rocky Mount native, Chef Rome brings over 30 years of culinary experience to the event center. Over the course of his career, Rome has been the chef to well-known celebrities such as Colin Powell, Shaquille O'Neal, Lamman Rucker, Priscilla Presley, Star Jones, Nancy Kerrigan, Carl Gustaf (King of Sweden), Byron Cage, Mike Bibby, Cam Newton, and more.

Coming aboard the Rocky Mount Event Center team as the Catering and Sales Manager, Janna Major says, "The RMEC catering team is excited to have Chef Rome join our team. With the combined experience we have in the catering and food and beverage department, we are looking forward to all of our future events. Chef Rome is sure to be an asset to the department and the event center."

For the past seven years, Chef Rome has been a featured celebrity chef at the prestigious Epcot International Food & Wine Festival with other prestigious names such as Cat Cora, Robert Irvine, and Rock Harper. He has also been featured at the Taste of Chicago, the world's largest outdoor food festival. In 2011, Chef Rome was a featured guest in season one of Food Network's reality show "Extreme Chef". Not only is he an established and distinguished chef, but he is also the author of two cookbooks titled Eat Like A Celebrity, which was awarded '2014 Cookbook of the Year' by the African American Literary Award Show, and Carolina Soul.

With the calendar of events filling up at Rocky Mount Event Center, events with catering services are sure give guests an unforgettable experience with amazing food. In the words of Chef Rome, "I am the liaison between the food and the people! Great service is long remembered after a good meal. Let's raise the bar!"

About Rocky Mount Event Center

Opening in October 2018, Rocky Mount Event Center is the premier event destination in the city and in the region. From sporting events to corporate meetings, the 165,000 square-foot Rocky Mount Event Center has the space, functionality, and guest services to create memorable events for local residents and national rights holders. Rocky Mount Event Center is at the center of it all. For more information and to book your next event, visit: rockymountevents.com.

