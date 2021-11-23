Rocky Mount Event Center to Host First Annual NC Holiday Market

The Holiday Market will begin with Yoga and Mimosas for those looking for relaxation. Stretch and recharge with Downtown Rocky Mount business owner and Willow Tree Yoga and Bel Air Art Center owner, Jessica Hicks from 9 am – 10 am. Following yoga, The North Carolina Holiday Makers Market will open to families and friends from 11 am – 3 pm with a familiar face, NC Weekend's host, Deborah Holt-Noel.

Guests will enjoy various North Carolina vendors, multiple local schools' musical performances, visits and pictures with Santa, face painting and horse-drawn carriage rides. There will be a special appearance from the infamous Grinch, tasty food, full bar, and Game Day "Adventure & Arcade" is available all day. Doors will open at 10:30 am, with admission to The Market will be $5.00.

To close out the day beginning at 6pm, the Rocky Mount Event Center will welcome Brooke Simpson's NC Concert Kick-Off presented by Downtown Rocky Mount. Brooke Simpson is known for her powerhouse vocals and is passionate about music, people, and her culture.

Brooke is a full-blooded Native American and is a member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe of North Carolina located in Halifax County. She was a top-three finalist on season 13 of NBC's The Voice and, recently, in the top four finalists for Season 16 of America's Got Talent. Brooke has released multiple singles, including "Little Bit Crazy", "Stick Like Honey", and "So Tired. She recently released- a mini EP, Haliwa, where she pays tribute to her tribe.

Brooke had this to say about her upcoming performance at the Downtown Rocky Mount facility, "I am so excited to announce I will be performing at The Rocky Mount Event Center! This is my first live concert since my experience on America's Got Talent and I have worked so hard to make this my biggest performance yet. Make sure you grab your tickets while you can. I can't wait to see you there!" Early bird tickets can be purchased starting at $20 for adults and $10 for children under seven.

The Rocky Mount Event Center welcomes all interested vendors to be a part of The Market. For the full schedule of The North Carolina Makers Market featuring Brooke Simpson, purchase tickets or sign-up to be a vendor visit our website . For more information, call 252-231-3490 or email [email protected] .

The Rocky Mount Event Center opened in October 2018 and is managed by the industry-leading sports facility management firm, Sports Facilities Management .

About Rocky Mount Event Center

Rocky Mount Event Center is the premier event destination in the city and in the region. From sporting events to corporate meetings, the 165,000 square-foot Rocky Mount Event Center has space, functionality, and guest services to create memorable events for local residents and national rights holders. Rocky Mount Event Center is at the center of it all. For more information and to book your next event, visit: rockymountevents.com. Rocky Mount Event Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

PRESS CONTACT:



Ashley Pittman

(252) 904-2279

SOURCE Rocky Mount Event Center