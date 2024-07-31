Rocky Mount Event Center to Sponsor Veteran Sports Tournament for the Fourth Year

Veterans 3X3 Wheelchair Basketball Tournament Returns to Downtown Venue

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Back for year four at the Rocky Mount Event Center and host sponsor for the fourth consecutive year, Bridge II Sports will return with its 3X3 Wheelchair Basketball Tournament on Saturday, August 3. Participants will include men and women, Veterans, Adults and High School athletes with physical disabilities in the street ball game of 3 on 3. Athletes with physical disabilities will hit the hardwood for a fast-paced, full day of wheelchair basketball competition.

Bridge II Sports is a North Carolina based non-profit organization dedicated to developing and implementing opportunities for youth, adults, and Veterans with physical disabilities to realize their potential through sports participation. Through sports programming, special events, awareness initiatives and team development, Bridge II Sports empowers persons with physical disabilities to "Find the Player Within" and challenge perceptions of disability. It is the power of adapted sports that builds healthy bodies, minds, and strongly impacts the community.

Ashley Thomas, Founder and CEO of Bridge II Sports has thoroughly enjoyed hosting the event at the Event Center for the past four years. "This is our fourth year at the Rocky Mount Event Center and we love the versatile venue and how the team there is able to host adapted sports. Our team at Bridge II Sports continues to thank the Rocky Mount Event Center for being the host sponsor for this event for the past four years. This ever-growing event is a blended sports event for both men and women."

Though the Bridge II Sports event is oriented towards Veterans, the Rocky Mount 3X3 basketball tournament is open to any athletes with a physical disability who range in the ages of high school age and older. In the past, Bridge II Sports has seen a strong participation from the female athletes and is looking forward to the same participation in this year's 3X3 basketball tournament.

The 3X3 Wheelchair Basketball Tournament will be held from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., with free admission to the public for everyone to come cheer these athletes on. The in-house family entertain center, Game Day Adventure & Arcade will also be open. Guests of all ages will have the option to purchase play time in the unique family entertainment center that includes, 20 themed climbing walls, arcade games, soft play area/ballocity, cornhole and more. In addition, while guests are enjoying the games, the concessions will be open to serve guests with a variety of dietary options.

