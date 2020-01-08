Rodan + Fields Appoints Dimitri Haloulos As Company's Chief Growth Officer

As a leading skincare brand in North America, Rodan + Fields has grown through authentic word-of-mouth and its powerful Consultant community. As consumers increasingly discover, share and shop in today's rapidly changing digital marketplace, there is significant opportunity to bring the innovative skincare products – created by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields – to more people than ever before.

As CGO, Haloulos will focus on building and expanding the Rodan + Fields brand and supporting the Company's goal of bringing dermatology-inspired skincare to more people. Reporting to Diane Dietz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Haloulos will lead a team focused on growth and opportunity including Global Innovation, Brand and Digital Marketing, Corporate Strategy + Insights and Global Strategy functions.

"We welcome Dimitri to Rodan + Fields in the important role of Chief Growth Officer. Dimitri has a strong track record in positioning and scaling innovative global brands for growth in highly competitive and complex environments," said President and CEO Diane Dietz. "We believe there is significant opportunity to bring our dermatology-inspired skincare to more people and look forward to continuing our leadership and innovation in the skincare industry."

Haloulos brings more than 15 years of experience in the consumer-packaged goods and retail space, creating innovative brands and transforming major consumer brands. He has extensive omni-channel and global experience, as well as expertise in the health and beauty industry. Most recently, he served as CEO of BevMo, and held prior leadership positions at Albertsons and Procter + Gamble.

"Rodan + Fields' innovative products and powerful brand advocates have resulted in unprecedented growth in just over 10 years," said Haloulos. "I look forward to building on the brand's unique heritage and giving more people access to its life-changing products and greater business opportunities through our Consultant Community."

Haloulos has an MBA from Indiana University, Bachelor of Science degree from West Point, and served as an officer in the United States Army.

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of giving consumers the best skin of their lives. The brand is a result of the Doctors' belief that healthy skin empowers people to feel confident. Born in the digital era and designed to directly reach consumers where they live and shop via mobile and social networks, Rodan + Fields disrupted the industry with its regimen-based skincare and powerful Independent Consultant community.

SOURCE Rodan + Fields

Related Links

http://www.rodanandfields.com

