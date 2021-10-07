Rodan + Fields Introduces Total RF Serum

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan & Fields, LLC (Rodan + Fields), a leading skincare brand powered by a direct selling business model and Independent Consultant Community, is pleased to introduce Total RF Serum. This breakthrough product features the exclusive, patent-pending RF TriEnergy Complex which energizes millions of surface skin cells to address all key signs of aging for all skin tones, ages, genders and ethnicities.

Demonstrating the company's commitment to developing pioneering, technologically innovative products and solutions, the Rodan + Fields scientific team has recently published a scientific paper in the prestigious journal Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology, detailing the early-stage scientific breakthroughs which lead to the discovery of the TriEnergy Complex. This novel work along with the accompanying scientific validation has enabled Rodan + Fields to file an international patent application.

"As a brand founded in dermatology, we are committed to continuing to uncover cutting-edge technology to advance skincare innovation," shared Dr. Sumita Butani, Senior Vice President, Innovation at Rodan + Fields. "This publication in such a highly regarded journal underscores this philosophy and our ability to bring to market the most technologically innovative products so we can provide all people with access to products that provide demonstrable and visible results."

In addition to the RF TriEnergy Complex the formula also includes the patented RF3 Complex which protects and defends against environmental aggressors to promote a more even skin tone, a firmer-looking appearance and overall skin revitalization.

Total RF Serum has been clinically tested to performance results including:

INSTANTLY: 82% had Plumper-looking + Smoother skin *

skin AFTER 4 WEEKS: 86% had Fewer Fine lines *

AFTER 8 WEEKS: 81% had Stronger, More Resilient skin *

Total RF Serum is now available through Rodan + Fields Independent Consultants and Rodan + Fields website at rodanandfields.com.

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of providing dermatology-inspired skincare and an entrepreneurial opportunity to change lives. As the #1 Premium Skincare Brand in the U.S. in 2016-2020, five consecutive years, ** Rodan + Fields is proud of its regimen-based skincare and award-winning innovation, powerful direct selling business model and global Independent Consultant community. Products are available through R+F Independent Consultants or on the Rodan + Fields website at rodanandfields.com.

*Based on an 8-week U.S. clinical and consumer study. Results may vary depending on multiple factors: age, gender, skin type and condition, concomitant products used, health history, location, lifestyle and diet.

**Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2021 Edition, retail value RSP terms; all channels; Premium Skincare; US, USA, United States, United States of America; Rodan & Fields, Rodan + Fields

