Rodan + Fields Joins The Recycling Partnership to Advance Its Commitment to Do Good

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan + Fields, LLC, a leading direct sales skincare company with a newly launched haircare collection, announced today that it is joining 80 leading companies to support The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit organization committed to building a better recycling system. Investing in The Recycling Partnership will help strengthen recycling access, education and infrastructure, advance packaging circularity, and support research and policies that improve recycling nationally.

Recycling can be an impactful tool to keep waste out of landfills, conserve natural resources, and combat climate change. Currently, less than 10% of our global waste is recycled and many communities do not have access to recycling. Since 2014, The Recycling Partnership has worked with a network of public and private partners to divert over 770 million pounds of recyclables from landfill and engaged over 100 million households. Investing in solutions that boost sortation, educate consumers, and ensure equitable access to recycling is fundamental to keeping materials circulating in the economy and reducing pollution.

"We are incredibly honored to partner with The Recycling Partnership to support their mission to improve recycling systems in the U.S.," said Lindsay Vignoles, Director of Environmental, Social and Governance for Rodan + Fields. "We have made a concerted effort to improve our environmental footprint by designing waste out of our packaging and offering a free recycling program for R+F consumers but recognize that more needs to be done to keep materials in use through recycling."

In 2019, Rodan + Fields committed to making 75% of its packaging recyclable or refillable by 2025 as part of its broader Environmental, Social, and Governance strategy. To help combat packaging waste in the U.S. and meet its ambitious packaging goal, the company's latest packaging, including its new haircare collection, includes at least 50% postconsumer recycled plastic, plastic alternatives such as aluminum and glass, refillable bottles, and sustainably sourced paperboard.

Together with its community of Independent Consultants and employees, R+F has partnered with The Arbor Day Foundation to plant 16,000 trees. Rodan + Fields also supports the Prescription for Change project which funds nonprofits that empower young people to learn about and protect the environment including Green Guerillas, Save The Bay, and Student Energy. Later this month, R+F employees will volunteer with these organizations as part of its 5th annual Month of Service.

"Our longstanding commitment to Do Good for people and the planet involves all of our stakeholders from our employees and Independent Consultants to our suppliers and nonprofit partnerships," said Jessica Raefield, Chief Human Resources Officer at Rodan + Fields. "We are thrilled to invest in The Recycling Partnership, an organization with a proven track record of collaborating with government, companies, and communities, to create a more circular economy."

