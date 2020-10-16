Rodan + Fields Releases New Brand Campaign: Look At You Now

The campaign includes assets that feature various elements of the brand including its dermatology-inspired skincare, the visible results and confidence that comes with healthy, beautiful skin, a compelling entrepreneurial opportunity and a meaningful, empowering and supportive community. The campaign also showcases the diverse population of Customers and Consultants the company serves. In addition, the company's Do Good commitment and impact made through the Prescription for Change Foundation, devoted to empowering underserved youth, is brought to life. With the launch of ' Look at you now' , Customers and Consultants will be able to tell their stories of transformation with the brand through organic authentic story-telling, inspiring more people to connect with the Rodan + Fields community.

"Together with our Consultants, we have built a unique and powerful brand. Hearing the transformational stories from both our Customers and Consultants and learning about the lives that R+F has impacted is both inspiring and empowering. With 'Look At You Now' we are not only sharing these stories but also celebrating the powerful connection of the entire R+F Community," said Diane Dietz, President and CEO.

With Independent Consultants and Preferred Customers in the United States, Canada, Australia and most recently, Japan, Rodan + Fields has leveraged dermatology-inspired products, and a powerful community of Independent Consultants to foster authentic dialogue, personalized experiences, and passionate brand advocates. As consumers increasingly discover, share and shop in today's rapidly changing digital marketplace, there are significant opportunities to bring R+F's innovative skincare products and unique business opportunity to more people globally.

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of giving consumers the best skin of their lives. The brand is a result of the Doctors' belief that healthy skin empowers people to feel confident. Born in the digital era and designed to directly reach consumers where they live and shop via mobile and social networks, Rodan + Fields disrupted the industry with its regimen-based skincare and powerful Independent Consultant community.

