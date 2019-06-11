Rodan + Fields Unveils New Research at WCD 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan & Fields , LLC (Rodan + Fields), a prestige, dermatology-inspired skincare brand, and the #1 skincare brand in North America1, will present three Scientific Posters at this year's 24th World Congress of Dermatology meeting held in Milan. The work highlighted in the Posters, developed by Stanford-trained dermatologists, Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, and a team of scientists, led by Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Timothy Falla, illuminates the research behind studies on the underlying causes of acne inflammation, epidermal barrier function and the continuous growth and regression cycles of the human hair follicle.

The work, done in collaboration with scientists in Japan, Italy and the United States, demonstrates Rodan + Fields commitment to supporting innovative scientific research globally and in bringing a pipeline of products founded in genuine scientific breakthroughs to market.

The three Rodan + Fields poster abstracts will be available for viewing at the WCD meeting on June 10-15:

CAMP factor and beyond: Insights from artificial 3D skin model experiments into pathogenesity of Propionibacterium acnes to acne vulgaris2 (Poster #2138). Although Propionibacterium acnes (newly proposed as Cutibacterium acnes) has long been considered a causative factor of acne vulgaris, as reflected in its species name, the mechanisms that cause inflammation have not been revealed in detail. Here we seek to clarify the pathogenic subspecies of P. acnes and to further investigate those mechanisms utilizing CAMP protein as a virulence factor. The team reevaluated the ability of three different subspecies of P. acnes to produce CAMP protein under an oxygen-deprived condition that mimics the blocked follicles. Results indicated that not only P. acnes Type I but also Type II and III contribute to more inflammatory responses via CAMP production.

Epidermal barrier modifications by retinoid homeostasis disruption3 (Poster #3247). All-trans-retinoic acid (atRA) critically controls multiple skin functions including cell proliferation, differentiation and epidermal barrier function. The objective of this study was to demonstrate that inhibition of specific enzyme CYP26 isoforms or activation of nuclear receptors such as PPAR β/δ combined with activation of Retinoic Acid Receptors results in increases in atRA concentration, ultimately improving epidermal skin barrier function.

We have developed atRA-based type I reversible inhibitors for the CYP26 isoforms and have treated reconstructed health human epidermis with a low dose of atRA combined with the CYP26 inhibitors or PPAR β/δ modulators. By combining medicinal chemistry, whole transcriptome sequencing, and skin tissue engineering, we can provide a comprehensive understanding of the contribution of CYP26, and receptors: RAR and PPAR β/δ in epidermal barrier homeostasis.

A regressive 3D scaffold free micro hair follicle (µHF) model to test peptide mimetics of FGF184 (Poster #899). The hair follicle is a self-renewing 'mini-organ' which undergoes continuous cycles of growth and regression divided in an active growth phase (anagen), a regressive phase (catagen) and a final quiescence state (telogen). The transition from the growth phase to the quiescent phase is not yet fully understood. Utilizing the 3D free micro hair follicle (µHF) model (developed by VitroScreen), we investigated the contribution of Fibroblast growth factor (FGF18) in the quiescent state of a hair follicle in order to develop tools for the screening of active compounds.

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of giving consumers the best skin of their lives. The brand is a result of the Doctors' belief that healthy skin empowers people to feel confident. Born in the digital era and designed to directly reach consumers where they live and shop via mobile and social networks, Rodan + Fields is disrupting the industry with its regimen-based skincare and powerful Independent Consultant community.

1 Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2018 Edition, retail value RSP terms; all channels, Skin Care includes Sets and Kits; North America defined as Canada and the United States

