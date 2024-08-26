Roger A. Mitchell, Jr., MD, Named President of Howard University Hospital

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare and Howard University have announced that Roger A. Mitchell, Jr., MD, will serve as the next President of Howard University Hospital, as part of the Management Service Agreement between the two organizations as they continue discussions for long-term partnership. Dr. Mitchell will begin his leadership of the hospital after Howard University Hospital President Anita Jenkins steps away from the position on Sept. 13.

Prior to assuming the role as president of the hospital, Dr. Mitchell will resign from his current position as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for the Howard University Faculty Practice Plan. He will also take a leave of absence from his tenured position as Professor of Pathology at the Howard University College of Medicine.

In his current position as CMO for the Howard University Faculty Practice Plan and his current role in the Management Service Agreement for the hospital, Dr. Mitchell helps to oversee practice development and operations. Dr. Mitchell previously served as the Chair of the Department of Pathology at Howard University College of Medicine. He also serves as the University's Director for the Center of Excellence for Trauma and Violence Prevention, leading outreach efforts to decrease gun violence in the District of Columbia. Additionally, Dr. Mitchell serves as the Chair of the Performance Improvement Committee for Howard University Hospital. Previously, Dr. Mitchell held several other positions that improved the larger Howard University community, including as the Director of the University's COVID-19 Testing Laboratory.

"Dr. Mitchell is uniquely qualified to lead Howard University Hospital, bringing decades of strong leadership experience and insight from regional, national and international healthcare roles," said John Sackett, President and CEO of Adventist HealthCare. "Dr. Mitchell will provide the guidance needed to provide high-quality care for the D.C. community, attract the best physicians in the nation to support comprehensive healing and ensure a superior learning environment for medical students and residents."

Prior to his service at Howard University, Dr. Mitchell worked in the District of Columbia (D.C.) government for seven years, including as the Chief Medical Examiner, Interim Director of the Department of Forensic Sciences and Interim Deputy Mayor for Public Safety & Justice. He worked closely with emergency healthcare services during the height of the COVID pandemic and led a multidisciplinary group of departments, including Fire, Police and 911/311 during his tenure as Deputy Mayor.

"Dr. Mitchell's extensive medical and public health experience, as well as his understanding of the needs of the D.C. community, will inform his leadership so that Howard University Hospital continues to advance initiatives to support the best health outcomes," said Howard University President Ben Vinson III. "His deep connections to Howard University as an alumnus, professor and executive leader will inform how our students can best participate in ground-breaking clinical and research work with significant influence and impact."

Dr. Mitchell holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Howard University and a Doctor of Medicine from UMDNJ New Jersey Medical School. He completed a fellowship at New York University/NY OCME and a residency at George Washington University. He has published numerous works and was a featured presenter for a range of national and international organizations. Dr. Mitchell is the president-elect of the National Medical Association, the oldest and largest group of Black physicians in the United States. His long-standing commitment to community service is evident by the honors he has received for roles as a leader and committee member throughout his career.

Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington, D.C., region, and one of the largest employers in Maryland. It includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group and Imaging. Our mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing.

Contacts:

Costin Jordache, Adventist HealthCare, 301-315-3330

Lydia Sermons, Howard University, 202-803-3501

SOURCE Adventist HealthCare