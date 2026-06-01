Rogers-O'Brien Construction Climbs 43 Spots to #74 on ENR's 2026 Top 400 Contractors List

The recognition marks a major milestone in RO's nearly three-decade history on the ENR Top 400. The company first appeared in the national ranking in 1997 at #400 and steadily climbed while remaining focused exclusively on Texas. With the 2026 ranking, a Texas-only builder now sits inside the top 20 percent of contractors measured across all 50 states.

"This ranking isn't really about a number, it's about our people," said Justin McAfee, CEO of Rogers-O'Brien Construction. "We've always believed we are stronger together, and that belief shows up every day in our teams, our trade partners, and the clients who trust us with their work. From the teammates who were here in 1997 to the ones who joined us this year, this milestone belongs to all of them."

A leap shaped by the market, and powered by people

Rogers-O'Brien reported $1.97 billion in 2025 revenue and $2.6 billion in new contracts, with 79 percent of work delivered through construction manager-at-risk agreements. Of total revenue, 56 percent came from telecommunications and data center projects, while 44 percent came from general building sectors, including healthcare, education, multifamily, hospitality, and commercial construction.

The move comes during a defining moment for the industry. ENR's 2026 report showed that total Top 400 revenue increased 11.8 percent in 2025, while the telecommunications and data center market surged 86.4 percent amid nationwide demand for AI infrastructure. At the same time, contractors across the country continued to face significant skilled labor shortages and capacity constraints.

RO outpaced many peers by scaling both mission critical and general building work simultaneously while continuing to invest in its craft and salaried workforce.

"Markets shift. Our standard doesn't," McAfee added. "We're proud of the range of work our teams are delivering across Texas, and of the partners and clients who make that possible."

About Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Rogers-O'Brien Construction is a Texas-based general contractor founded in 1969 and now in its third generation of family ownership. With more than 750 employees across five regional offices, Dallas, Waco, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, RO delivers commercial, healthcare, education, multifamily, hospitality, and mission critical projects throughout Texas. Guided by its purpose, Together, We Build a Better Texas, the company is committed to delivering predictable outcomes, building strong teams, and finding a better way to serve clients and communities across the state.

SOURCE Rogers-O'Brien Construction Co