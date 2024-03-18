Unveiling Innovation: KRATON Celebrates Grand Opening of Stunning New Corporate Headquarters in The Woodlands, TX

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping by-products, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Corporate Headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas.

Kraton Headquarters Lobby

Located at 9950 Woodloch Forest Drive, the new 25,000 square foot facility is a testament to Kraton's unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, excellence, and growth. It embodies the company's core values and spirit, serving as a dynamic hub for creativity, collaboration, and progress.

The new headquarters integrates Kraton's products into its interior design, offering a visually appealing workspace that uniquely showcases the company's innovative legacy and diverse product suite. From captivating installations to striking displays, every corner tells a compelling story of innovation, collaboration, sustainability, and dedication to excellence.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new Corporate Headquarters and share this exciting milestone with our valued stakeholders," said Kristen Boyd, VP Communications at Kraton. "This facility reflects our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions for our customers' and serves as a catalyst for continued growth and success."

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

