ROI-NJ Names MikeWorldWide's Michael Kempner and Mahen Gunaratna to Influencers: Power List 2026

Two of the most influential strategists in reputation and public affairs recognized for shaping New Jersey's business and leadership landscape

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when reputation is the most powerful currency in business and public life, ROI-NJ has named MikeWorldWide (MWW) Founder & CEO Michael Kempner and Executive Vice President of Public Affairs Mahen Gunaratna to its Influencers: Power List 2026 list. The recognition places both leaders among the most influential strategists guiding organizations and executives across business, government, media and culture.

For Michael Kempner, who has been on the list consecutively since 2018, the recognition reflects a career spent redefining the role of communications in modern leadership. He has built one of the nation's most respected independent PR agencies, recognized for helping organizations navigate defining moments, elevate leadership voices and build enduring reputations.

MWW has earned national accolades and grown into a right-hand advisor to companies and leaders across industries - from technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, sports and entertainment - who understand that trust, relevance and purpose drive growth. Since launching in 1986, the firm maintains a strong presence in New Jersey, advising leading organizations across the state and operating offices in Hasbrouck Heights and Trenton.

"Reputation is earned every day through actions, leadership and the stories organizations tell about who they are and what they stand for," said Michael Kempner. "This recognition reflects the incredible work of our team and our belief that communications, when done right, shapes culture, builds confidence and drives real impact."

Joining Michael on the list is Mahen Gunaratna, who spearheads MWW's public affairs and crisis communications practice, strengthening the firm's capabilities in policy-driven reputation strategy. A seasoned strategist with deep experience inside government, Mahen previously served as Communications Director to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Deputy Communications Director to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, where he helped lead communications during complex policy debates and high-stakes public moments.

At MWW, Mahen advises organizations navigating the dynamics of public policy, stakeholder engagement and reputation risk, bringing a disciplined strategic lens shaped by years at the center of government and media.

"Mahen's perspective and experience make him an extraordinary counselor to organizations navigating issues that demand clarity and credibility," Michael added.

