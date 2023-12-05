ROKFORM Adds Powerful 100W USB-C Cable and 65W 3-Port Power Adapter to Their PowerTrip Charging Products Lineup

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM, the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, introduced two new powerhouse charging products: PowerTrip 100W Charging USB-C Charging Cable and PowerTrip 65W 3-Port Power Adapter.

"We developed our latest PowerTrip charging line to be top-of-the-line products that are stylish, rugged, and extremely durable, all that ROKFORM is known for," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO.

Designed for high-performance power delivery to USB-C and USB-C 2.0 devices like the iPhone 15 series, tablets, and computers, the PowerTrip 100W Charging USB-C Charging Cable is available in 0.5-, one-, and two-meter lengths. Made with premium materials including aircraft grade aluminum, Kevlar®, and TPU, the PowerTrip cable is thoughtfully designed to withstand 5,000 bends and includes an integrated cable tie for precise storage. This fast-charging solution delivers maximum speeds up to 100W.

The small but powerful PowerTrip 65W 3-Port GaN 2 Power Adapter features two USB-C Ports and one USB-A Port, and will charge up to three devices simultaneously. With 65W of fast-charging power, the pocket-sized powerhouse is constructed of impact-resistant TPU and a Polycarbonate exterior making for a rugged, durable, and stylish design with travel-friendly flip-out prongs for easy use on the go.

ROKFORM's PowerTrip charging line and other premium power accessories are available now on rokform.com.

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team have bootstrapped their way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California. With 14 patents and counting, ROKFORM continues to be a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products. Learn more at rokform.com.

