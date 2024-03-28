ROKFORM Releases Limited-Edition Color of Best-Selling Rugged Phone Case

IRVINE, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM , the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, released a limited-edition color of their best-selling Rugged Case in a striking blue color. This exclusive edition will be available for the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for a limited time, offering users a blend of style and rugged protection.

"We are excited to introduce this limited-edition blue color option offering our customers a chance to express themselves while enjoying the rugged durability and functionality they've come to expect from ROKFORM," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO.

The Rugged Case is renowned for providing unparalleled protection for those with the most active lifestyles. The case has a dual compound construction with reinforced corners, extra camera protection, and an integrated MagSafe® ring for quick magnetic mounting. The case features patented RokLock™ mounting technology for fast and secure twist lock attachment to the company's various car, bike, and motorcycle mounts.

ROKFORM cases are built to withstand not just everyday wear and tear, drops, scrapes, and scuffs. Each case comes with 360-degree, military-grade drop protection and provides more protection than regular cases while offering an improved grip on all MagSafe® compatible accessories with up to 3x the magnetic holding power.

Available in limited quantities, the limited-edition Rugged Case will be available for purchase starting March 28 on rokform.com .

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped their way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California with 14 patents and counting, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience them. Learn more at rokform.com .

