ROKFORM Introduces MagSafe® Magnetic Power Bank, the Ultimate Phone Charging Companion

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM , the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, introduced the MagSafe® Magnetic Power Bank. This easy-to-use charging product attaches to the back of MagSafe® compatible phones and is designed to keep them powered up on the go.

"We are thrilled to introduce the ROKFORM Magnetic Power Bank to our line of power products, offering a new mobile charging option for our customers that provides extreme convenience and reliability," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO.

ROKFORM's MagSafe® Magnetic Power Bank is an easy-to-use charging product that attaches to the back of MagSafe® compatible phones and is designed to keep them powered up on the go.

Equipped with a 5000mAh capacity, the power bank offers up to 7.5W of wireless charging without the hassle of being tethered to a charging cable.

Utilizing neodymium N52 magnets, the strongest available, the power bank securely attaches to the back of the phone, ensuring a firm grip. Crafted with a lightweight polycarbonate body, the portable charger is built to withstand the rigors of daily use in a compact design.

ROKFORM's new power bank is designed to work seamlessly with any MagSafe®-compatible phone or case, and it can be used with ROKFORM's tough, durable cases, ensuring maximum versatility and convenience.

This product and other mountable chargers, fast charging cables, and more power accessories are available now on rokform.com .

About ROKFORM:

Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. It is based in Irvine, California. With 14 patents and counting, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience them. Learn more at rokform.com .

