ROKFORM Adds Wireless Charging Vent Mount to Lineup of Premium Power Accessories

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM, the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, today launched its first charging mount product, the Wireless Charging Vent Mount . The new product combines ROKFORM's sleek design with advanced wireless charging capabilities, providing customers with a superior vehicle mounting and power solution.

ROKFORM's all-new Wireless Charging Vent Mount combines a sleek design with advanced wireless charging capabilities, providing customers with a superior vehicle mounting and power solution. ROKFORM's all-new Wireless Charging Vent Mount combines a sleek design with advanced wireless charging capabilities, providing customers with a superior vehicle mounting and power solution.

"Our customers have been asking for a charger that combines our secure mount technology with the convenience of wireless charging, and we are proud to deliver a product that exceeds their expectations," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "Over the past few months, our team has added new power accessories to our line, and we're thrilled to launch our first charging car mount that ensures phones stay in place and stay charged throughout the journey."

The Charging Vent Mount magnetic mounting system provides a secure hold using the strongest, extra-strength magnets available. Compatible with all MagSafe® phones and cases, the low-profile design complements almost any car, truck, or SUV and delivers up to 15W of wireless charging power.

The mount is constructed with premium aircraft-grade aluminum to enhance its durability and provide a premium look and feel that seamlessly blends into its surroundings.

The packaging includes a high-quality braided cable with durable aluminum tips for reliable connectivity and a convenient right-angle adapter — perfect for mounting on vertical vents without clutter.

The Charging Vent Mount, along with other car mounts, mountable chargers, and power accessories, is available today on rokform.com .

About ROKFORM:

Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. It is based in Irvine, California. With 14 patents and counting, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience them. Learn more at rokform.com.

Media Contact:

Haley Lush | 775-204-7975 | [email protected]

SOURCE ROKFORM