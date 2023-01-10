ROKFORM Introduces iPad Rugged Case Offering Protection and Utility

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM , the maker of premium handheld innovations made for those who take action seriously, today introduced the iPad Rugged Case with a built-in twist lock and magnetic mounting that can be tailored to the demands of almost any work environment.

The ROKFORM Rugged Series iPad case is a powerhouse of functionality and protection.

"Our customers know and love our Rugged series phone cases because of the maximum protection and utility they provide, introducing the iPad Rugged Case was the natural next step for ROKFORM," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "The iPad Rugged Case is a powerhouse of functionality and protection. The twist lock and mounting capabilities allow our customers to get more done in their work and personal life."

Engineered to keep an iPad protected and safe, the iPad Rugged Case is made of industrial grade heavy duty materials, and a tempered glass screen protector to keep the screen shielded. With a built-in twist lock and magnetic system, it allows for hands-free mounting on almost any magnetic surface. The case features an anti-slip grip, easy to press buttons, and a heavy-duty double layer drop protection while holding and charging an Apple Pencil.

Designed in tandem with feedback from police, fire, military, construction, and field services customers, the case is designed to work and perform under tough conditions day after day. The secure and easy-to-use twist lock system allows for optional accessories like stands, hand straps, and universal mounts to make even the toughest jobs easier.

ROKFORM's iPad Rugged Case is designed to fit iPad Air (4th and 5th generations) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd, 3rd, and 4th generations). In addition to the case, ROKFORM has launched a removable hand strap and an adjustable kickstand grip, with more time saving accessories coming soon.

ROKFORM creates premium cases that easily attach to their mounting accessories for cars, trucks, bikes, motorcycles, golf, and more. For more information, visit rokform.com .

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team have bootstrapped their way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California. With over 10 patents and counting, ROKFORM continues to be a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products. For more information, visit rokform.com .

