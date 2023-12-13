ROKFORM Introduces New Premium Bike Mounts with Patented Locking System

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM, the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, introduced two new CNC machined aluminum bike mounts — Over the Top Bike Mount and Small Bar Phone Mount — designed for the quality minded customer.

"We created the all-new bike mounts to fill some gaps in our product line that our customers have been asking for. There are very few premium options on the market, so we made these new bike mounts for them," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "ROKFORM made the first twist-lock bike mount way back in 2012 and have been the source for secure premium bike mounting for quality minded customers ever since. These new products are a welcome extension to our product line."

The Over the Top Bike Mount is ideal for both road and mountain bikes made with ROKFORM's patented RokLock® twist-lock that instantly secures a phone providing a clear view while riding in both portrait and landscape. The easily installed handlebar mount is made from strong, light aircraft-grade aluminum and fits the widest range of bars on the market from 7/8"-1 3/8" (22mm-35mm).

The Small Bar Phone Mount is built for E-bikes, scooters, mirrors, and more when customers want to keep phones safe and secure with the patented RokLock® twist-lock system. The all-new mount is constructed from durable aluminum and comes in anodized black and polished aluminum finishes. The durable compact mount fits a wide range of bars from 25/64"-5/8" (10-16mm), and easily installs in just minutes with the included tool kit.

Both mounts are compatible with all ROKFORM RokLock™ cases from the Rugged and Crystal Series for iPhone, Galaxy, and Google devices.

ROKFORM's bike mounts and RokLock™ cases are available now on rokform.com .

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team have bootstrapped their way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California. With 14 patents and counting, ROKFORM continues to be a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products. Learn more at rokform.com .

